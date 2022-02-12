Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $271.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

