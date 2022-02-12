Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

