Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639,015 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 351,355 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.