Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.40. 6,460,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total value of $2,644,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

