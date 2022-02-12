Ancora Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,174 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MDU Resources Group worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

