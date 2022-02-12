Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Blucora by 39.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.