Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

