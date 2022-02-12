Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $437.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

