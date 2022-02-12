Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 210,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.