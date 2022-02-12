Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,176. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $647.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

