SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $103.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $441.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $444.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $515.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $23,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

