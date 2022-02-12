-$0.12 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 1,821,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.