One Fin Capital Management LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

One Fin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Coty accounts for about 2.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Coty worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 38.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

COTY stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

