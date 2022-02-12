Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AON worth $96,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1,853.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $283.42 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.