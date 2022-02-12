California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $110,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA opened at $237.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

