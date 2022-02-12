Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $103,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

