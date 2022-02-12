Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $134,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

