$72.39 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $72.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $285.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.14 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,647. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
