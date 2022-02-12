Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $173,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.8% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,121 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $369.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.85. The company has a market capitalization of $363.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

