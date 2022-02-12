American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $102,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

