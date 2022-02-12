Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,675 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $113,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

