Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

