Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 296,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.