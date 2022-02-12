Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,720,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

