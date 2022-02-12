Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of CI Financial worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in CI Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

CIXX stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

