KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 350.9% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($77.82) to €66.40 ($76.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($96.55) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($97.70)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

KBC Group stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

