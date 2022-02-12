TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 327.5% in January

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the January 15th total of 598,900 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PETZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 8,867,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,869,500. TDH has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TDH by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

