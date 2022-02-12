Berkley W R Corp Raises Stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 55.8% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 291,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

ASAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.