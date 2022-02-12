Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,239 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.
AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
