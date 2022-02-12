Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,241 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $399.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

