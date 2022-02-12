Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $74.52. 6,720,089 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03.

