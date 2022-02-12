Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded down $20.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.23. 1,657,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,484. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

