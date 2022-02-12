Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $150,000 in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. VSE’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

