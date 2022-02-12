Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Shares of LCID traded down 2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,761,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,443,543. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 36.81 and a 200 day moving average of 32.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.