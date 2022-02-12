Wilen Investment Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 2,500 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 121,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.