Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.