Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,800 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.