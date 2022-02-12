Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Limbach worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $7.91 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.