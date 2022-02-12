Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 257,500 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

TVTX opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

