Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.