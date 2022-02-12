II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. II-VI updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $98.03.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

