$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

