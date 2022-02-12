NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.12

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and traded as low as $58.25. NASB Financial shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 5,569 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

