Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $772,672.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $772,672.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00079125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017106 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,793,720,060 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,629,259 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

