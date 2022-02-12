Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of ACD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077. Accord Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$71.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94.
Accord Financial Company Profile
