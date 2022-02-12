Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

PECO opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $298,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

