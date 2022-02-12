Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 565,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

