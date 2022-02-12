Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $233,402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

