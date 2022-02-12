Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 632,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,494. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.