Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.51 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Quidel by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of QDEL traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $232.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

